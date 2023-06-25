Otters drop middle game of series to Florence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters scored eight runs, courtesy of seven hits and seven walks but Florence mashed three home runs with 14 hits to win 15-8.

The Otters hit two home runs, contributing to five of their eighth runs. Noah Myers hit a three run homer 425 feet over the right field scoreboard to tie the game at three. Dakota Phillips hit a huge blast of his own in the fifth, again over the scoreboard in right for a 422-foot two-run home run.

The Y’alls offense proved too much for the Otters with three crooked number innings. Florence started with a three run homer in the first.

The third inning then spelled disaster for the Otters as the Y’alls scored seven runs. Three singles and a walk scored two.

Evansville was an out away from escaping without further damage but Florence’s Craig Massey launched a grand slam down the right field line to make it a seven-run inning and a seven run lead.

The Otters would chip away, cutting the lead as close as two with two more runs following Phillips homer in the fifth and another score in the sixth.

However, Evansville could not mount a hit after the sixth. Florence added a run in the sixth before a game sealing three-run homer in the eighth.

Saturday is the most runs and hits allowed in a game by Evansville this season.

Jomar Reyes saw his team-high hit streak come to an end at 15 games but a walk did extend his on-base streak to 17 games, now the longest of any Otter this season.

Kona Quiggle notched his second straight two-hit day and scored twice. Second baseman Daniel Sayre made his professional debut and became the first Evansville Otter born in the 21st century. Myers’ home run was his third in as many days. He has totaled seven blasts on the year.

Evansville and Florence play for the series Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Thomas More Stadium is at 12:07 PM CT with the Evansville broadcast on the Otters Digital Network.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

