Last day of Romp festival underway in Owensboro

Newscast Recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Romp festival is beginning to wrap up Saturday in Owensboro.

Festival officials say people from 40 states and 7 countries have made their way out to Yellow Creek Park for the event.

[Previous Story: 20th Romp festival officially underway in Owensboro]

Visitors can expect live music, food trucks, a kid’s zone and an after party later tonight that starts at 1 in the morning.

Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the Romp Festival, says the festival’s success is due to those that have contributed their time and resources to make it happen.

“I mean if you have people from 40 States coming in for an event like this, there’s going to be an economic impact because they’re staying in hotels,” said Joslin. “You know, they’re filling up with gas or even restaurants or spending money here at the festival so it’s contributing to the economy. So, we’re just living out something that’s truly authentic and true about our community.”

Romp lasts through Saturday night.

