Hadi Half-Pot winning ticket number announced

(Hadi Shriners)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hadi Half-Pot winning ticket numbers have been announced.

The winning ticket number is A-952659.

The person holding the winning ticket number has until 5 p.m. on July 24 to come forward.

The winner will receive $107,235, half of the $214,470 jackpot.

If you’re the winner, call 812-423-4285 for information on claiming your prize.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

