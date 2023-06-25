Hadi Half-Pot winning ticket number announced
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hadi Half-Pot winning ticket numbers have been announced.
The winning ticket number is A-952659.
The person holding the winning ticket number has until 5 p.m. on July 24 to come forward.
The winner will receive $107,235, half of the $214,470 jackpot.
If you’re the winner, call 812-423-4285 for information on claiming your prize.
