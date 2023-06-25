Gov. Beshear set to visit Dawn Springs Monday

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear plans on making a stop in the Tri-State on Monday.

Beshear will be in Dawson Springs dedicating homes for Habitat for Humanity. He’ll be dedicating five new homes on Keigan Street.

Officials say this is an area of the city destroyed by the December 10 tornado.

Beshear is set to be in Dawson Springs at 1:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.