‘Give Kids the World’ bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A very special bus trip is about to stop at Holiday World on Sunday.

‘Give Kids the World’s’ road trip will stop at the park for a day full of fun. It all starts at 8 a.m.

Park officials say nearly 500 kids and their families will be there.

The bus tour has been going to theme parks all across the country since the Jun 17. They stopped today at Kings Island near Cincinnati.

Officials say this is the second year for the bus tour.

