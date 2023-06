NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - There will be a free “Day of Play” at Friedman Park on Sunday in Newburgh.

Children will be able to play throughout the park with planting, rock painting, corn hole and more.

There will be food trucks at the park. This is for children ages zero to six.

This event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Friedman Park.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.