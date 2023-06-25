Dispatch: Structure fire on S.E. Riverside Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms there is a working structure fire on Southeast Riverside Drive in Evansville.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:55 p.m. as a structure fire Saturday at the 600 block of Southeast Riverside Drive.

Dispatch says fire crews are on scene and say this is still a working fire.

We will update you as we learn more.

