Dispatch: Structure fire on S.E. Riverside Dr.
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms there is a working structure fire on Southeast Riverside Drive in Evansville.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:55 p.m. as a structure fire Saturday at the 600 block of Southeast Riverside Drive.
Dispatch says fire crews are on scene and say this is still a working fire.
We will update you as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.