Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dispatch: Structure fire on S.E. Riverside Dr.

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms there is a working structure fire on Southeast Riverside Drive in Evansville.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:55 p.m. as a structure fire Saturday at the 600 block of Southeast Riverside Drive.

Dispatch says fire crews are on scene and say this is still a working fire.

We will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javon Cox and Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson
Affidavit: Two arrested after man flees to home during traffic stop
Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Joe Schlaerth
14 News mourns loss of News Director Joe Schlaerth
Richard Hanson
Police: Drunk driver crashes car in Evansville

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory issued for McLean Co.
Generic police lights
Dispatch: 2 vehicle accident on Heidelbach and Columbia
Hadi Half-Pot winning ticket number announced
Funeral services set for Owensboro shooting victim
Funeral services set for Owensboro shooting victim