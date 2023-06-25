Birthday Club
Dispatch: 2 vehicle accident on Heidelbach and Columbia

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms firefighters reported an accident with injuries Saturday night in Evansville.

According to dispatch, Evansville Fire Department officials reported an accident with injuries at 8:26 p.m. on Heidelbach Avenue and Columbia Street.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were in one car and three people were in the other.

Police say that all five people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

