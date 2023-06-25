Churchill Downs Grade III Chicago Stakes at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - The third weekend of the “Churchill at Ellis Park” meet, continued, with another big stakes race on Saturday. It was another graded stakes race too -- the $225,000 Grade III Chicago Stakes, going seven furlongs on the dirt, for older fillies and mares.



“Drifaros” broke out of the gate and went to the front, but as they got to the turn, “Society” passed “Drifaros” for the lead, by a length.



Then, as they came down the stretch, “Society” continued to extend her lead. She increased her lead to 5 lengths, and by the time she got to the wire, she won it by 10 lengths over second place, “Drifaros” and the favorite, “Matareya” took third.

It was a dominating win for “Society”, who was bet down to just 2-to-1 odds. Jockey Tyler Gaffalione had the winning ride for trainer Steve Asmussen.

“Society” is a daughter of the super-sire, “Gun Runner”, who won 12 races, and earned over 15 million dollars in his career.

“She’d been training fantastic, obviously,” said Asmussen. ”What a blessing for Peter Blum to leave this mare in training, off her grade I win last year, and just to let her mature like her dad did -- just an unbelievably, brilliant daughter of Gun Runner. Gun Runner has so much to do with the accolades and success that we’ve had.”

“The filly’s always shown a lot of class. She had a really nice run last year in the Cotillion and the Charlestown Oaks. She’s got a lot of natural speed, and I just let her get out there and get comfortable. All the credit goes to Steve and his team. These Gun Runners just keep firing,” said Gaffalione, who’s riding regularly at Ellis, during the rest of Churchill’s meet. “This is great. I’ve met a lot of great people out here. They’re all so friendly and so kind, and the kids are great. It’s a fun place.”

Racing continues Sunday, with first post time at 11:45 a.m.

