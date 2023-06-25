Break in the heat and storms on the way

Birthday Club
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Severe thunderstorms ripped through the Tri-State on Sunday afternoon. Several reports of golfball to half-dollar sized hail came in from Gibson County and across western Kentucky in Union, Webster and Hopkins counties. The storm risk will end by sunset. The work week will start with milder temps and less humidity. Monday-Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the middle 60s. By the end of the week, heat & humidity return, along with a risk for storms. Thursday-Saturday highs will rise into the low to middle 90s. Despite the storms on Sunday, most of the Tri-State did not see much rain. June rainfall is now over 3″ below normal. We are still on track to be one of the 5 driest Junes on record, as measured at Evansville Regional Airport.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

