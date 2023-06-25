Boil advisory issued for McLean Co.

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Sacramento is under a boil advisory Saturday night.

Officials say there was a water main break along Highway 85.

The CDC says during a boil advisory, either use bottled water, or bring cooking and drinking water to a boil for a minute and let it cool before using.

Officials say the boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

