Boil advisory issued for McLean Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Sacramento is under a boil advisory Saturday night.

Officials say there was a water main break along Highway 85.

The CDC says during a boil advisory, either use bottled water, or bring cooking and drinking water to a boil for a minute and let it cool before using.

Officials say the boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Hadi Half-Pot winning ticket number announced
Funeral services set for Owensboro shooting victim
