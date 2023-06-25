Boil advisory issued for McLean Co.
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Sacramento is under a boil advisory Saturday night.
Officials say there was a water main break along Highway 85.
The CDC says during a boil advisory, either use bottled water, or bring cooking and drinking water to a boil for a minute and let it cool before using.
Officials say the boil advisory is in effect until further notice.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.