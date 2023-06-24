Birthday Club
Wesselman Woods raising money for new mural
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Woods is hoping to raise $5,000 for a new mural to be painted in the nature preserve.

According to a press release, since the closure of the Wesselman Woods recycling center in 2020, the space has been turned into a storage facility.

Officials say Princeton artist, Mya Hatfield reached out to Wesselman Woods about painting murals on the property.

The press release states they decided that the former recycling center garage doors would be the best canvas.

Officials set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $5,000 for the project to be fully funded.

Wesselman Woods officials say these funds will go towards supplies and paying the artist for her time on this project.

Hatfield expects the project to take about five to six weeks to be completely finished, weather pending.

The paint Hatfield uses is UV-resistant and the mural will be sealed with varnish.

Click here to contribute to the Nature Mural at Wesselman Woods GoFundMe page.

