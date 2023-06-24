USDA begins effort to raise standards for animal-raising claims

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A local Indiana cattle rancher shared his thoughts Friday on the US Department of Agriculture moving to change it’s policies regarding animal raising claims and how it might affect farmers.

Cattle famer Tom Silliman has about 200 acres in Warrick County he originally bought to support his horse riding for about 20 years.

Silliman said it wasn’t long after he started raising cattle. He says he takes pride in his work, and pride in his meat.

“We butchered an animal and we sent a sample of the hamburger out to Kansas, the university, because they do a lot of cattle work there,” said Silliman. “They wrote us back and they said my god that is phenomenal.”

Silliman attributes the quality of his meat to grass feeding his cows. He says it’s easier to get a cow to market on grain, but grass produces healthier fats.

“The difference between grain fed animals and grain fed animals is the fat in the body,” said Silliman. “They’ll gain weight faster on grain than they will on grass.”

On June 14, the United States Department of Agriculture announced that it’s taking steps to further regulate animal raising claims. It announced that it’s in the name of competition.

“Nobody around here really seems to know what they’re going to do. I don’t think they’ve really defined it yet,” said Silliman.

The USDA says it’s going to increase the amount of documentation you need to market your beef as grass fed or your poultry as free range.

The goal is to a high standard so consumers better understand the quality of their food.

“I don’t care, I think we’d pass with flying colors,” Silliman said.

The USDA says it wants to promote not just good food but good locally and regionally supplied food.

Officials say one of the bigger undertakings is regarding antibiotics. They say they’re going to try out laboratory testing of cattle that are claimed to be antibiotic free to see if they should go ahead with a formal regulation of that claim.

