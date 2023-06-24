Spencer Co. 4-H Fair underway this weekend

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The 4-H fair is back in Spencer County this weekend.

The fair continues Saturday and Sunday at the Spencer County 4-H fairgrounds.

Saturday the event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast and goes until 7 p.m. in the evening.

Organizers say there’s also a bull riding contest Saturday.

Tickets to ride the bull are $2 and parking is $5.

