Spencer Co. 4-H Fair underway this weekend

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The 4-H fair is back in Spencer County this weekend.

The fair continues Saturday and Sunday at the Spencer County 4-H fairgrounds.

Saturday the event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast and goes until 7 p.m. in the evening.

Organizers say there’s also a bull riding contest Saturday.

Tickets to ride the bull are $2 and parking is $5.

