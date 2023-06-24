Otters use early offensive explosion to beat Y’alls

FLORENCE, KY. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters scored five runs in the first three innings and recorded 14 total hits to beat the Florence Y’alls 9-3 in the series opener.

Evansville’s 14 hits tied for the second most in a game this season. The Otters scored runs in five innings.

Jomar Reyes led the way with a four-hit day and Jake Green hit his first professional career home run.

The Otters started early with a run in the first as Kona Quiggle doubled and scored on a Y’alls’ throwing error. Green then launched a two run homer over the left field wall in the second to extend the lead to three.

Evansville topped off the early surge in the third as Bryan Rosario’s base hit scored two.

Jhon Vargas earned the win from the mound. The righty pitcher was rolling early, not allowing a hit into the fourth inning. He finished with five strikeouts, allowing just three runs over five innings for his fourth win of the season.

Leoni De La Cruz was key out of the bullpen for Evansville. He entered with the bases loaded and nobody out in the sixth, the Y’alls best chance to rally. The lefty pitcher retired all three batters he faced to escape the jam without significant damage. He struck out the side in the seventh to finish with four strikeouts.

The Otters added two more runs in the sixth and again in the eighth. Reyes as part of his big day had a two-out RBI double down the left field line in the sixth.

Reyes’ extended his team high hit streak to 15 games and had his second four hit game of the season. Quiggle notched two doubles and scored three times.

Rosario stole two more bases to reach a league-leading 30 stolen bases on the year. He also made a full extension diving catch in left field in the second inning for one of the more impressive defensive plays of the Otters season.

Evansville looks to win the series tomorrow night against Florence. First pitch from Thomas More Stadium is at 5:36 PM CT with the Evansville broadcast on the Otters Digital Network.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.