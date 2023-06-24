Mexican Consul General meets with Tri-State leaders Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State officials welcomed Mexican Consul General, Leticia Maki Teramoto Sakamoto Friday for an opportunity to discuss how they’re addressing the needs of the Latino community.

“Our responsibility as leaders and elected officials here is to set the table and make sure we create a welcoming environment where everybody has the opportunity to be plugged in,” said Henderson mayor, Brad Staton.

The Latino community has almost doubled in population in the Tri-State in just the last five years.

“With that growth many initiatives have been in place to make sure we cover the needs of the Latino community,” said Director of Latino history, Abraham Brown.

Officials identified needs they plan to meet in the future, including improving community relationships with police departments and increasing participation in health programs.

“We still have very important needs that we need to cover,” said Brown.

One of the things Sakamoto plans to do while she’s in town is host a mobile consulate event Saturday at Central Library, to provide services to the communities living far from their local consulate.

“Documentation issues, birth certificates, death certificates, um we can marry two Mexican nationals,” said Mexican Consul General, Leticia Maki Teramato Sakamoto.

Aside from clerical assistance, Tri-State officials announced plans to address the cultural needs of the community with the addition of a new park in both Evansville and Henderson offering soccer and futsal courts.

“That’s going to be a very great opportunity for families to enjoy to celebrate culturally in a space that’s safe for them and their family,” said Brown.

Henderson and Evansville city officials will be announcing detailed plans for the two parks in the next few weeks.

