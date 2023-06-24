KWC Men’s Basketball adds three to 2023-24 roster

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team has added three more players for the 2023-24 season, as announced by Head Coach Drew Cooper on Thursday. The latest list of incoming players includes one transfer and two true freshmen.

“I know we’re all 0-0, but I couldn’t me more pleased with how the spring and early summer has gone,” said Head Coach Drew Cooper. “We have signed some very good players, and I think we’re all anxious for the first day of practice on August 25th.”

Aleksa Rakic will transfer to Wesleyan with a year of eligibility remaining. Rakic, who stands at 6′8″ and 215 lbs, played previously at Palm Beach Atlantic. In his career, Rakic has played in 75 games and last season held a shooting percentage over 50% while averaging over 15 minute per game. He has earned Sunshine State Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll three times as well as earning a spot on the President’s List twice with a 4.0 GPA.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the team this fall,” said Rakic. “I chose KWC because it is a great basketball program with a winning tradition. Along with basketball, it is a great school that will help me grow academically.”

Aleksa is the son of Biljana Mitrovic and Dobrivoje and plans to earn a degree in graphic design.

“Aleksa brings a wealth of successful Division II experience where he positively impacted the interior in a very good conference,” commented Coach Cooper.

Dom Subota is a 6′3 guard from Coogee, New South Wales. Upon graduation from Marcellin College Randwick he finished the 2022-23 season at Don Bosco Academy in Crown Point, Indiana. Subota is a well-traveled and experienced guard that has been recognized as Tournament MVPs several times since 2017. He has also earned LA Pangos Tournament Top 40 distinction in 2020-21. In 2022 he was named Ryde Bulls MVP enroute to becoming State Champions.

“Obviously the history is second to none and camaraderie around campus was great on my visit, commented Subota. “I’m looking forward to a great four years.”

Subota is the son of Margaret Palisi and Branko Subota and plans to study Business Administration.

“You never know what’s going to happen when the balls are rolled out, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Dom becomes as impactful of a freshman as I’ve coached,” added Coach Cooper. “His IQ, skills, and background in rugby will serve him well here – he can really play.”

Jack Mahoney is 6′10 center from Don Bosco Academy. His prep career started at Lake Central High School in St. Johns, Indiana. Mahoney was part of the first season of basketball at Don Bosco. An honor roll student at Don Bosco, Mahoney earned AP Scholar distinction all four years in high school.

“I liked the environment around the community and how in touch Owensboro is with Kentucky Wesleyan basketball,” said Mahoney. “The campus was great, and it felt very much like home. I’m excited about the program’s philosophies and the program’s tradition.”

Jack is the son of Sean and Michelle Mahoney. He has four siblings, Mitchell, Amelia, Madeline, and Kate.

“Jack has a great skillset and great length,” continued Cooper. “He lost over 30 pounds late in his high school career and if he continues to make leaps through hard work and grit, he’ll have a great career at this level.”

The Panthers finished 15-14 in 2022-23 with an 11-9 mark in the Great Midwest Conference.

