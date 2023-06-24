Kate Petrova wins Russian Amateur Golf Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Continuing a stretch that has seen her win the Missouri Valley Conference Championship along with Freshman of the Year honors, University of Evansville golfer Kate Petrova put forth a record-breaking effort to win the 2023 Russian Amateur Golf Championship.

“I am extremely excited and proud to win this tournament,” Petrova said. “I feel like the mental part of my game was very good this week and helped my performance, especially when it came to putting.”

Petrova’s victory came in record-breaking fashion. Completing the four rounds of play with a score of 275, she recorded the lowest score in the history of the event. Her score was 13 under par. Setting an early tone, Petrova carded a 6-under 66 in the first round before adding a 2-under 70 and another 66 in the third round. Completing the final 18 holes with a 73, Petrova defeated her nearest competition by seven strokes.

“I know she is very proud and excited to win this tournament,” Purple Aces Head Golf Coach John Andrews said. “Although I didn’t get to see her play, I know that she played world class golf to not only win the championship but to set a new tournament scoring record and win by 7 strokes. What a great accomplishment for Kate!”

Gorki Golf Resort in the Leningrad region of Russia was the host course for the event, which ran from Tuesday through Friday. Petrova was not the only UE representative in the tournament as future Aces Evgenia “Jane” Grankina played for the ladies while Daniil Romashkin played in the men’s event. Wrapping up the final round with a 2-under 70, Romashkin earned a 4th-place finish. His score was the lowest in the field for the final round. Grankina finished in 20th place with a final score of 317.

