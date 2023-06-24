Birthday Club
Funeral services set for Owensboro shooting victim
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The funeral services for a 16-year-old shot and killed in Owensboro earlier this week have been set.

[Previous Story: Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park]

Gay Mee Paw’s visitiation is set for Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a prayer at 5:30.

The services will all take place at Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro.

On Monday, another visitation will be at Saint Pius X Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with mass to follow.

Officials confirm Paw’s burial will follow the mass at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Deputies say Paw was found shot near Ben Hawes Park earlier this week. Authorities say she was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The sheriff says a minor is suspected of pulling the trigger and killing Paw.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but he is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.

