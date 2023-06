EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are just 100 days left until the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival returns to the Tri-State.

The week long event will feature fried food, rides, live music and much more.

The festival will kick off October 2 and last through October 7 on West Franklin Street.

Click here for future updates leading up to Fall Festival.

