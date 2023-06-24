EVSC students to receive refurbished laptops

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County students and families will be able to pick up a free refurbished laptop next week.

The laptops were provided as part of AT&T’s commitment to help bridge the digital divide.

The computers will be given to families and students who were pre-selected by EVSC and the EVSC Foundation.

AT&T will also offer an update on its project to expand broadband access in rural Vanderburgh County at the event.

There will be a press conference at 2 p.m. and the laptop distribution at beginning at 4 p.m. at Highland Elementary on June 27.

