EPD: Man dies after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a man is dead after being stabbed Friday in Evansville.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Michigan Street around 3 p.m. in reference to a victim who had been stabbed.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male victim with a wound and blood on his face.

Police say the victim was dead and beyond help when officers arrived.

The press release states EPD AIU Detectives, Crime Scene Detectives and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were all called to the scene.

Officials say three people on scene were detained at the time of the call.

Police say that no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is still open.

Officials say the victim’s name will be released by by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office at a later time.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact EPD.

