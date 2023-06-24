EPD: Man arrested on armed robbery and theft charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a man was arrested Friday afternoon after stealing a firearm on Maryland Street.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the area of East Columbia Street and North Evans Avenue in response to a robbery around 3 p.m.

Police say officers met with the victim near the scene of the robbery. The victim told police that he had plans to meet a female at a residence on Maryland Street.

Officials say when the victim entered the residence a man, later identified as Jovocse Angevine, held him at gunpoint and told the victim to hand over his belongings. The victim stated that he only had his phone on him and handed it to Angevine.

The affidavit states that Angevine asked for the victim’s wallet. The victim stated he was escorted outside by Angevine and the female after he said told him the wallet was in his truck.

According to police, the victim told authorities Angevine threatened to kill him if he did not comply. The female demanded the victim’s lock code to his truck to gain access inside.

Authorities say the victim told them the female took his wallet and a firearm once they gained access to his truck. The victim said after he was robbed, he hurried away and called the police.

Police say the victim was able to use “Find My iPhone” app to track down where his phone was. The affidavit states that the phone was in the area of the 600 block of East Columbia Street, where police eventually found it on the ground.

Officials say a search warrant was drafted for the residence the victim was at earlier with Angevine and the female.

Police say when the homeowner arrived, they told police that their daughter lived at the residence and was with Angevine.

When police gained access to the home, they seized multiple debit cards, an ID, a leather gun holster, and multiple cell phones.

Police say they eventually found the female, who told police that it was Angevine’s idea to rob the victim and that he had planned everything out.

Officials say the female told police that Angevine forced her into taking items from the victim’s truck and that he had been committing several robberies in the past few months.

Police say Angevine was eventually located on the 600 block of Cross Street and began to run away from authorities.

According to the affidavit, Angevine was taken into custody and charged with two counts of armed robbery, theft and resisting law enforcement.

