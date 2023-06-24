Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dispatch: Motorcycle accident on Joyce Ave.

Dispatch: Motorcycle accident on Joyce Ave.
Dispatch: Motorcycle accident on Joyce Ave.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a motorcycle accident occurred Friday night in Evansville.

According to dispatch, police responded to an accident with injuries at the 1500 block of Joyce Avenue involving a motorcycle at approximately 7:48 p.m.

Dispatch says the motorcyclist lost control and crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
Javon Cox and Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson
Affidavit: Two arrested after man flees to home during traffic stop
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
OPS Board of Education votes to suspend superintendent Matthew Constant without pay
OPS Board of Education votes to suspend superintendent Matthew Constant without pay
Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot in Henderson
Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot in Henderson

Latest News

Mexican Consul General meets with Tri-State leaders Friday
Mexican Consul General meets with Tri-State leaders Friday
Main Street Food & Beverage will be a food hall, and the first of its kind for the area.
Food hall to open in downtown Evansville
Daviess Co. Termination Joint 911 Agreement
Daviess Co. sends 911 agreenent termination notice to Owensboro
ISP officials hold groundbreaking for District 35 extension
ISP officials hold groundbreaking for District 35 extension