Dispatch: Motorcycle accident on Joyce Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a motorcycle accident occurred Friday night in Evansville.

According to dispatch, police responded to an accident with injuries at the 1500 block of Joyce Avenue involving a motorcycle at approximately 7:48 p.m.

Dispatch says the motorcyclist lost control and crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

We will update you as this story develops.

