Dispatch: Motorcycle accident on Joyce Ave.
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a motorcycle accident occurred Friday night in Evansville.
According to dispatch, police responded to an accident with injuries at the 1500 block of Joyce Avenue involving a motorcycle at approximately 7:48 p.m.
Dispatch says the motorcyclist lost control and crashed. No other vehicles were involved.
We will update you as this story develops.
