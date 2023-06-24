Birthday Club
On alert for potentially severe storms overnight and tomorrow

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature peaked in the lower 90s today, a day where our conditions stayed mostly clear. We’re on alert for storms overnight and tomorrow evening which could become severe.

We don’t expect widespread severe weather, but there is a chance for storms to bring large hail and damaging wind, as well as a slight chance of a tornado. The storms will start to move through the area beginning in the early morning hours before clearing around midday. A second wave of storms will come through in the early evening.

The rest of the week will have high temperatures close to our average until things warm up a bit along with another chance for rain in the back half of the week.

