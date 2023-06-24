61st annual Volksfest set to kick off in August

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 61st annual Volksfest is set to return to Evansville in August.

According to a press release, the Germania Maennerchor event takes place from August 3- 5 at 916 North Fulton Avenue.

Organizers say Volksfest is a celebration of German food, music and tradition. This event is one of the Tri-State’s longest running event.

Officials say a new feature to the event will be a nightly Half Pot drawing.

Tickets will be $5 each or three for $10 and will be sold in the downstairs Rathkeller. Officials say a winning ticket will be picked all three nights at 7 p.m. and post on Germania’s Facebook page.

This event will feature German food that include bratwurst, pig knuckles, mashed potatoes and Germania’s famous potato salad and kraut balls.

Meals will be $12 each and will be sold starting at 11 a.m.

The press release states opening ceremonies and the traditional tapping of the first keg will begin at 6 p.m. on August 3.

Admission is free until 2 p.m. each day.

