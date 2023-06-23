Youth Employment Program cleans Evansville neighborhoods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial Community Development Corporation’s Youth Employment Program is giving students in Evansville the opportunity to give back to the community.

Amani Johnson says this is his first summer participating in the program and acting as a field supervisor for the ‘Neighborhood Clean-up crew’.

“It just kind of keeps me alive you know. I know I get to help the community and do something bigger than myself but like I said being around a younger more youthful fresh creative minds,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the students are responsible for things like lawn care, cleaning curbs, clearing sidewalks and trash pick-up. He says this summer they’ve employed 60 students in the neighborhood program, a community and professional development program for youth ages 14 years-old to 24 years-old.

Officials say the crew spends time beautifying the community four days a week, and Johnson says on the fifth day they work on professional development activities like resume building.

High school freshman, McKenzie Brooks says this is her first summer participating in the program and she’s enjoyed her time thus far.

“It always feels good too, because I do love my community a lot,” said Brooks. “So, it is a very wonderful thing to have a job that just supports it and like helps us out a little bit.”

She says she’s grateful that she can make friends and money during this summer break through this program.

Click here to learn more about the Youth Employment Program, or YEP.

