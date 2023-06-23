Birthday Club
‘Wings Over Western Kentucky’ airshow coming to Madisonville

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville, along with Madisonville Regional Airport, is hosting the Wings Over Western Kentucky airshow this fall.

According to a release, that event is set to take place Saturday, October 7.

The event is free and open to the public, starting at 10 a.m. and will feature a variety of aviation acts along with static display aircraft.

They say the show will include both modern and historical aircrafts.

Officials say the airshow not only provides entertainment to spectators, but also creates an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products and services.

They say there will be local food and dessert vendors along with a kid’s area.

For those who are interested in attending the event, be sure to bring your own chairs to watch the show.

