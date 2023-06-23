White Co. Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen oilfield property worth $20k
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - White County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday officers were able to recover stolen property from an oilfield.
According to a social media post, officers took a theft report for the property on June 20 from George Mitchell Drilling.
They say a drill bit was stolen from a location in the Calvin bottoms on County Road 2200 North.
Officials say that drill bit was a Smith brand and had a replacement value of $20,000.
WCSO says the property was recovered in Franklin County on June 22, and then released to George Mitchell Drilling.
