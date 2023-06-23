Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

White Co. Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen oilfield property worth $20k

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - White County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday officers were able to recover stolen property from an oilfield.

According to a social media post, officers took a theft report for the property on June 20 from George Mitchell Drilling.

They say a drill bit was stolen from a location in the Calvin bottoms on County Road 2200 North.

Officials say that drill bit was a Smith brand and had a replacement value of $20,000.

WCSO says the property was recovered in Franklin County on June 22, and then released to George Mitchell Drilling.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Javon Cox and Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson
Affidavit: Two arrested after man flees to home during traffic stop
Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot in Henderson
Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot in Henderson
Car into building at North Park Apartments
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building

Latest News

Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Crews respond to early morning fire in Henderson
Crews respond to apartment fire on Green St. in Henderson
6/23 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Crews respond to early morning fire in Henderson