Third weekend of ‘Churchill at Ellis Park’ meet gets underway

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - The third weekend of the “Churchill at Ellis Park” meet, began Thursday, and it was perfect weather, for a day at the pea patch.

Let’s get to one of the races on the card: this one a 120-thousand dollar maiden special weight, for 3 year olds and up, going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. One pass by the wire, and they’ll go all the way around, and in the early goings, the #2, “Six Missions” sets the pace, and he will take them the first half mile. Along the backstretch, the #7, “Orbi One” takes the lead, but then as they come down the stretch, here comes the late-charging “Berrettini”. He’s on the left of your screen, in the center of the track, and he storms by everyone, to win by 3/4 of a length, over “Orbi One” and “Royal Salute”.

Jockey Joe Talamo got the win, for trainer Paul McGee. Talamo thinks the fans at Ellis will continue to see this caliber of racing moving forward.

“It’s been nice so far. Fortunately, we had a place to go after Churchill, but I mean Ellis has been good,” said jockey, Joe Talamo, who rode “Berrettini” to victory. “It’s always fun here, especially when you’re in the winner’s circle. With Churchill buying Ellis and the purse structure going up so much, I think it’s only going to get better from here. It definitely makes you competitive, and you definitely want that all the time, so it’s fun to be around.” Racing continues all weekend, and remember first post has been moved up to 11:45 a.m., for at least the next couple weekends.

