Tecumseh Baseball head coach Ted Thompson stepping down

Tecumseh's Ted Thompson stepping down
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tecumseh High School is in the market for a new head baseball coach, after one of the most successful coaches in their history announced, he is stepping down.

Ted Thompson is resigning, after six great years with the Braves, in which they went 96-54. His successes include a trip to the state finals in 20-22, two regional titles, and multiple sectional crowns.

Thompson did not specify what’s next, only that he’s quote, pursuing some other opportunities.

