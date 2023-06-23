Birthday Club
Police: Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police officials say that a man was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug trafficking charges.

According to a press release, Henderson County Joint Task Force arrested a man, later identified as Trent Lacer, at Thornton’s Convenience Store at the 1000 block of North Green Street in Henderson.

Police say Lacer was wanted out of Henderson County for multiple felony warrants for trafficking methamphetamine. He was also arrested for terroristic threatening and a DUI offense.

Officials say Lacer is currently released on shock probation out of Henderson County for a previous trafficking conviction.

Lacer is booked in the Henderson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

