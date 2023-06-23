Police: Drunk driver crashes car in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to a crash with injuries late Thursday night.

They say it happened at NW Third Street and John Street.

Police say the driver, 57-year-old Richard Hanson, seemed intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

They say he failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .175.

Hanson was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

