Police: Drunk driver crashes car in Evansville

Richard Hanson
Richard Hanson(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to a crash with injuries late Thursday night.

They say it happened at NW Third Street and John Street.

Police say the driver, 57-year-old Richard Hanson, seemed intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

They say he failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .175.

Hanson was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

