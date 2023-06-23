Police: Drunk driver crashes car in Evansville
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to a crash with injuries late Thursday night.
They say it happened at NW Third Street and John Street.
Police say the driver, 57-year-old Richard Hanson, seemed intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.
They say he failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .175.
Hanson was taken to the hospital and then to jail.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.