Pastor charged with theft pleads not guilty

Pastor charged with theft pleads not guilty
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update from Owensboro.

The Greater Vision Baptist Church pastor charged with theft entered a not guilty plea.

62-year-old Kenneth Shaver was arraigned Friday morning.

He’s charged with theft by unlawful taking.

According to an arrest citation, Shaver is accused of spending more than $10,000 dollars that belong to the church.

Officials say it belonged to the operating fund.

