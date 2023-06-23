EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update from Owensboro.

The Greater Vision Baptist Church pastor charged with theft entered a not guilty plea.

62-year-old Kenneth Shaver was arraigned Friday morning.

He’s charged with theft by unlawful taking.

According to an arrest citation, Shaver is accused of spending more than $10,000 dollars that belong to the church.

Officials say it belonged to the operating fund.

Pastor charged with theft pleads not guilty

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.