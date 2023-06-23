Birthday Club
North Gibson School officials announce discovery of second time capsule

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - North Gibson School Corporation says they received information that a second time capsule was placed in the cornerstone.

In a social media post, school officials said they found that information in an article from the Clarion from 1912.

This follows after crews removed the cornerstone during a demolition on Wednesday.

When they went to check the cornerstone again, they say that second capsule was there. One was placed in the top of it, while the second was placed on the bottom.

School officials say while they are excited to open the capsules, they are waiting to until school starts back up.

For those of you who can’t wait that long, you can read the article from 1912 here. The article lists some of the items inside the capsules.

