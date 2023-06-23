Birthday Club
MPD offering reward for Walgreens armed robbery information

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police in Madisonville are looking for information on an armed robbery that occurred June 18.

[Previous Story: Walgreens in Madisonville experiences armed robbery, police say]

Officers say someone robbed the Walgreens on South Main Street last Friday night.

Police have released new surveillance photos where you can see the robber.

Officials say there’s a $200 Crime Stoppers Reward offered for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Police say if you have any information to call the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers.

