Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

MPD: Man accused of hitting woman, trespassing inside Salvation Army

Soloman Hubbard
Soloman Hubbard(Madisonville Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say they responded to the Salvation Army on Thursday in reference to an active physical disturbance.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man in a headlock, and three other men around him attempting to keep him still.

A police report shows officers detained the man being held by the other three men.

That man was identified as Soloman Hubbard.

Police say Hubbard was still yelling at the men after officers got them off of him. Officers could immediately smell alcohol on Hubbard.

According a police report, Hubbard’s head was bleeding, and the other men had his blood on them.

Officers say witnesses told them Hubbard had come into the Salvation Army looking for someone. A woman had run away from him just before the incident, and was looking for shelter in the building.

They say she had run from Hubbard after he hit her and yelled at her.

According to officers, the men were trying to calm Hubbard down when he hit one of them in the mouth and chest.

At some point during the fight, officers believe Hubbard’s head was cut open.

Hubbard was taken to the hospital to be treated. He was later released, and taken to jail.

Officers later discovered Hubbard had previously trespassed in the Salvation Army before.

He is facing the following charges:

  • Two charges of assault
  • Public intoxication (alcohol)
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Criminal trespassing

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Javon Cox and Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson
Affidavit: Two arrested after man flees to home during traffic stop
Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot in Henderson
Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot in Henderson
Car into building at North Park Apartments
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building

Latest News

North Gibson School officials announce discovery of second time capsule
North Gibson School officials announce discovery of second time capsule
White Co. Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen oilfield property worth $20k
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Crews respond to early morning fire in Henderson
Crews respond to apartment fire on Green St. in Henderson