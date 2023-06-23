MPD: Man accused of hitting woman, trespassing inside Salvation Army

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say they responded to the Salvation Army on Thursday in reference to an active physical disturbance.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man in a headlock, and three other men around him attempting to keep him still.

A police report shows officers detained the man being held by the other three men.

That man was identified as Soloman Hubbard.

Police say Hubbard was still yelling at the men after officers got them off of him. Officers could immediately smell alcohol on Hubbard.

According a police report, Hubbard’s head was bleeding, and the other men had his blood on them.

Officers say witnesses told them Hubbard had come into the Salvation Army looking for someone. A woman had run away from him just before the incident, and was looking for shelter in the building.

They say she had run from Hubbard after he hit her and yelled at her.

According to officers, the men were trying to calm Hubbard down when he hit one of them in the mouth and chest.

At some point during the fight, officers believe Hubbard’s head was cut open.

Hubbard was taken to the hospital to be treated. He was later released, and taken to jail.

Officers later discovered Hubbard had previously trespassed in the Salvation Army before.

He is facing the following charges:

Two charges of assault

Public intoxication (alcohol)

Disorderly conduct

Criminal trespassing

