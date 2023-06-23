Birthday Club
Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop

Matthew Bennett
Matthew Bennett(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they stopped a driver for speeding Thursday afternoon, and ended up finding lots of drugs.

They say 26-year-old Matthew Bennett was pulled over on the Lloyd Expressway at Barker Avenue.

Police say he was visibly shaken and seemed very nervous.

Officers say they had him step out of the car and patted him down.

They say a plastic bag of cocaine fell from his shorts, and he tried to kick it under the car.

Police say a bag of MDMA pills were found in the car.

[Previous: Two arrested after Vanderburgh Co. home invasion]

They say Bennett was placed in the back of a patrol car, and officers noticed him adjusting something in his pants.

During another search, police say they found a bag containing fentanyl pills near Bennett’s groin area.

In all, officers say they found 73 fentanyl pills, 6.7 grams of cocaine, and 1.6 grams of MDMA.

Bennett is facing two drug dealing charges.

