Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A note is on the door of Lamasco Bar from the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

The note of suspension shows they can’t serve alcohol until July 2.

The bar posted on their Facebook page that they are closed to be on vacation and do some general maintenance.

We’re working to find out from state officials why their license is suspended.

Owner Amy Word has not yet responded to our message.

Last July, several arrests were made during a drug investigation connected to Lamasco.

Note on door at Lamasco Bar
Note on door at Lamasco Bar(WFIE)

