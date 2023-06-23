Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A note is on the door of Lamasco Bar from the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

The note of suspension shows they can’t serve alcohol until July 2.

The bar posted on their Facebook page that they are closed to be on vacation and do some general maintenance.

We’re working to find out from state officials why their license is suspended.

Owner Amy Word has not yet responded to our message.

Last July, several arrests were made during a drug investigation connected to Lamasco.

