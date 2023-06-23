ISP officials hold groundbreaking for District 35 extension

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ISP officials held a groundbreaking for the extension to their District 35 building that sits just off 41.

According to officials, they say this will create a criminal laboratory for investigators and forensic scientists.

This facility is the third facility being built in Indiana with the other two are located in Fort Wayne and Lowell.

Governor Eric Holcomb approved the funding for building the nearly 100-million dollar project. Superintendent Doug Carter says this will greatly help their drug unit.

”This facility will touch every major crime in about 20 counties in the southwestern part of Indiana, so it’s so very important,” said Carter. “Our scientists and the staff that work in our laboratories are such wonderful people. They work behind the scenes, but they do extraordinary work. High-tech robotics and so many other parts to make this whole.”

This facility will also provide more jobs, giving ISP a 30-percent growth. Indiana State Police expects the new laboratory to be finished by late next year.

