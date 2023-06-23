Isolated P.M. Showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly sunny skies along with isolated afternoon showers. High temperatures remain below normal in the low to mid-80s behind northerly winds. Tonight, mostly clear skies as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, sunny, hot, and humid as high temperatures surge into the lower 90s. The afternoon heat index will climb into the mid-90s to 100.

Sunday, partly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 90s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and large hail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.