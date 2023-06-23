Isolated P.M. Showers

Birthday Club
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly sunny skies along with isolated afternoon showers. High temperatures remain below normal in the low to mid-80s behind northerly winds.  Tonight, mostly clear skies as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, sunny, hot, and humid as high temperatures surge into the lower 90s. The afternoon heat index will climb into the mid-90s to 100.

Sunday, partly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 90s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and large hail.

6/22 14 First Alert 11 a.m.