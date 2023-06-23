Birthday Club
Henderson to host Independence Day celebration

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson officials have released new details on its Independence Day celebration.

The celebration is set for July 3 in downtown Henderson. Officials say things get underway at 5 p.m. near Audubon Mill Park on Water Street.

Organizers say there will be food vendors and fun for the kids set up between 1st and 2nd Street.

Officials say the Old Dam Community Band and the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard will play patriotic hits starting at 6 p.m.

Event organizers say the night will wrap up with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Officials say this event is free to the community, but people will want to bring a chair and blanket to sit on.

