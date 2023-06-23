Hadi Shrinersfest returns Friday to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hadi Shrinersfest is returning to downtown Evansville this weekend.

The opening ceremony for the event is Friday at 10 a.m. and goes on until Saturday.

The event goes until Saturday, that kicks off with a 5K race along with a car show, corn hole tournament, and more.

The Hadi Half-Pot winner will be drawn at 8 p.m. Saturday night as well.

A portion of Riverside Drive is currently blocked off for the festivities.

