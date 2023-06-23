Birthday Club
Gov. Holcomb speaks at USI with Mayor Winnecke

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made a grand entrance in Evansville Friday.

He made his way to the stage at the University of Southern Indiana carrying a basketball - with a light show and fog machine.

As the crowd ate lunch, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke asked Governor Holcomb about the future of Indiana and Evansville.

Holcomb says there is a lot of work to be done, but the state is greater than it’s ever been.

”We want to make sure we’re getting healthier and smarter every day as a state, so that everyone has the opportunity to access and afford a high quality of place to live and to work,” said Gov. Holcomb.

Governor Holcomb also gave brief marks at the Evansville ISP Post to celebrate the groundbreaking of the post building.

