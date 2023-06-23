Food hall to open in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new eatery is on its way to downtown Evansville. Main Street Food & Beverage will be a food hall, and the first of its kind for the area.

If you’ve ever struggled to know exactly what you’re in the mood for for lunch or dinner, then Main Street Food & Beverage might be perfect for you, because it’s going to offer a wide variety of cuisines, all of which have already found success across the tri-state.

Jeff Wheeler is one of several people preparing to open a booth in Main Street Food & Beverage, a food hall he hopes will cater to a variety of tastes.

“No one in the family enjoys eating at the same place and having the exact same thing,” said Wheeler, manager of Downtown Grill, one of the booths at Main Street Food & Beverage.

The restaurant will function like an independent food court, including offerings from those who have run successful food trucks or food booths.

The business will be in the historic Firestone building, and has retained some of that history, including its bay doors and the use of tires in its décor.

“To have a building that has the history and has the opportunity of different menus and different ideas, I think is really going to add to that downtown revitalization,” said Wheeler.

The food hall presents a unique opportunity for restaurateurs. For those who have found success on a smaller scale, it allows them to have a brick-and-mortar space without requiring them same amount of capital.

Jeff says this means a lot to those coming up in the industry, since unforeseen challenges, like COVID, can throw a wrench in people’s plans.

“You always look for the five and ten-year plan of yourself and in restaurant world, or food and beverage world, you don’t know where it’s going to go,” said Wheeler.

Main Street Food & Beverage is slated to have a full-service bar as well as booths offering Mexican food, sandwiches, southern food, and more. The plan is for it to open for business on June 30th, and they’re hard at work to make sure they’re ready.

To find out more about Main Street Food & Beverage and what they’re going to be offering, visit https://www.facebook.com/mainstreetfandb .

