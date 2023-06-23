Birthday Club
Evansville Museum, Tourcy Tours and Collete offering special trip to Normandy

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Museum in conjunction with Tourcy Tours and Collette, is offering a special trip to the beaches Normandy and its attendant sites.

According to a press release, the trip is to recall the events of 80 years earlier when Allied Forces landed in France to liberate the country during World War II.

Officials say on Thursday, August 10, The Travel Show at the Evansville Museum, will provide information about this opportunity.

That will happen at 5 p.m.

They say the opportunity also includes London; The D-Day Story Museum; an English Channel Crossing; Caen, France; Giverny, France; Paris; a Seine River cruise; and more.

As a trip highlight, historian Dr. James MacLeod, will provide educational and historical perspectives, along with Collette’s professional Tour Manager and expert local guides.

They say to make reservations to the travel show, contact Tourcy Tours at 812-781-0201 or tracy@travelwithtourcy.com.

