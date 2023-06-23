EPD sets up guardian trailer after Howell Park concession stand vandalism

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have put a guardian trailer at the west side’s Howell Park after a vandalism incident.

According to Par 3 golf course officials, someone broke into the concession stand at near the ball fields after park hours and shattered a window in May.

Officials say there was also damage to the golf course itself which has been repaired.

Golf Course officials say police moved the trailer to the park this morning out of an abundance of caution.

