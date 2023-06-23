Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EPD sets up guardian trailer after Howell Park concession stand vandalism

EPD sets up guardian trailer after Howell Park concession stand vandalism
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have put a guardian trailer at the west side’s Howell Park after a vandalism incident.

According to Par 3 golf course officials, someone broke into the concession stand at near the ball fields after park hours and shattered a window in May.

Officials say there was also damage to the golf course itself which has been repaired.

Golf Course officials say police moved the trailer to the park this morning out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Javon Cox and Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson
Affidavit: Two arrested after man flees to home during traffic stop
OPS Board of Education votes to suspend superintendent Matthew Constant without pay
OPS Board of Education votes to suspend superintendent Matthew Constant without pay
Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot in Henderson
Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot in Henderson

Latest News

Daviess Co. Termination Joint 911 Agreement
Daviess Co. sends 911 agreenent termination notice to Owensboro
ISP officials hold groundbreaking for District 35 extension
ISP officials hold groundbreaking for District 35 extension
Pastor charged with theft pleads not guilty
Pastor charged with theft pleads not guilty
Henderson to host Independence Day celebration
Henderson to host Independence Day celebration
MPD offering reward for Walgreens armed robbery information
MPD offering reward for Walgreens armed robbery information