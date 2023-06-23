Birthday Club
Daviess Co. sends 911 agreenent termination notice to Owensboro

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County has issued a termination notice to the City of Owensboro in regard to their current 911 agreement.

During its meeting Thursday, the Fiscal Court approved sending that notice to the city, but that doesn’t mean the city and county are making any concrete moves.

According to Judge Executive Charlie Castlen, this termination notice, set to go into effect in July of next year, is simply to open a dialogue.

The Fiscal Court has expressed a desire to take a closer look at the recruitment and retention of dispatchers, as well as the overall operation of how the system runs.

Castlen says the current agreement doesn’t allow for any changes unless a termination notice like this one is issued.

“The reason to do that is to force a dialogue - a discussion, a renegotiation if you will,” said Castlen.

When asked, the Fiscal Court said there are no official plans to take any action in splitting the dispatch services, although they said that is a possible end result.

