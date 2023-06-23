Birthday Club
Crews respond to apartment fire on Green St. in Henderson

Crews respond to early morning fire in Henderson
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a morning apartment fire in Henderson Friday.

They say that happened around 3:30 a.m. on Green Street, on the corner of Clay Street.

According to officials, that fire began in an upstairs unit of the apartment.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Our 14 News crew is on scene working to learn more.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

