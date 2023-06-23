Crews respond to apartment fire on Green St. in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a morning apartment fire in Henderson Friday.

They say that happened around 3:30 a.m. on Green Street, on the corner of Clay Street.

According to officials, that fire began in an upstairs unit of the apartment.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

