Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Carjackers arrested after shooting, killing victim trying to escape, police say

Detectives identified one of the suspects involved as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson.
Detectives identified one of the suspects involved as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Tennessee man has died days after being shot in an attempted carjacking.

Memphis police said the situation started when two men armed with guns and wearing ski masks crashed a stolen car last weekend.

The men then approached a vehicle with two people inside and attempted to carjack them.

As the driver attempted to drive away, one of the men fired a gun, striking the driver.

Officers said the suspects then ran away and ended up stealing another vehicle nearby before leaving the area.

According to police, the injured driver was transported to the hospital that day in critical condition but died on Friday.

Detectives identified the suspects as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson and 17-year-old Tayshun Wooten.

Memphis police said they were able to track the suspects down and take them into custody.

Robinson and Wooten are facing charges that include carjacking and first-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park
Javon Cox and Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson
Affidavit: Two arrested after man flees to home during traffic stop
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
OPS Board of Education votes to suspend superintendent Matthew Constant without pay
OPS Board of Education votes to suspend superintendent Matthew Constant without pay
Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot in Henderson
Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot in Henderson

Latest News

Mexican Consul General meets with Tri-State leaders Friday
Mexican Consul General meets with Tri-State leaders Friday
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Wagner leader Prigozhin says his forces have entered Russian city of Rostov facing no resistance
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference, Friday, June 16, 2023, in...
Attorney general denies whistleblower claims of interference in Hunter Biden investigation
Main Street Food & Beverage will be a food hall, and the first of its kind for the area.
Food hall to open in downtown Evansville
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation